Japanese heart-throb gets orchid to call his own

TOKYO • Japanese heart-throb Takumi Saitoh considers bak kut teh to be "Singaporean soul food", while curry fish head and roti prata are other dishes he must eat whenever he travels to the Republic.

The actor-filmmaker, who also enjoys Singaporean street art and shopping for flower garlands in Little India, was yesterday presented with the Dendrobium Saitoh Takumi, a new breed of orchid that was named after him to recognise his strong advocacy of Singapore as a tourism destination.

Mr Saitoh, 38, has served as the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB's) tourism ambassador for Japan since August 2017, when the "Passion Made Possible" brand was launched in Tokyo. He will step down at the end of this month.

He is the first non-Singaporean to take on the role. Homegrown singers Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin have previously served as STB tourism ambassadors for China.

Mr Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive for STB's international group, said its marketing strategy for Japan has been "aimed at bringing out how Japanese visitors can realise the passions of Singapore, be it as a foodie, explorer, or cultural shaper".

As tourism ambassador, Mr Saitoh has fronted promotional campaigns shot by Japan-based Singaporean photographer Leslie Kee.

He also played the lead role in the film Ramen Teh, directed by Eric Khoo and starring Jeanette Aw, as well as appeared on broadcast features about Singapore on Japanese television networks.

"Singapore has become my second home," Mr Saitoh said yesterday. "I hope more Japanese will come to understand and enjoy Singapore with deeper, richer experiences, be it through its vibrant downtown atmosphere or its multicultural food and heritage."