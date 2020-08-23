Japanese group offers fright show to take people's minds off Covid-19

TOKYO • A Japanese group is trying to take people's minds off the coronavirus pandemic - by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies.

Customers in Tokyo can lie in a windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.

"The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream," said Mr Kenta Iwana, coordinator of production firm Kowagarasetai, which is putting on the 15-minute shows.

The Japanese word kowagarasetai translates to scare squad in English.

As Japan experiences a Covid-19 upswing, Mr Iwana, 25, is scrambling to find work for his actors, who normally perform at venues such as theme parks.

Last month, he offered drive-in horror shows.

Customers, too, are looking for a way to blow off steam.

"Lots of events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, and I was looking for a way to get rid of my stress," said Mr Kazushiro Hashiguchi, 36, after the 800 yen (S$10) show.

"I feel relaxed now," he said.

Customers for the shows, held in a rest lounge usually used by passengers arriving in the capital on overnight bus trips, include mall owners and operators of other venues whom Mr Iwana hopes will host his mobile shows.

"We needed to have something that we could take anywhere, and coffins are easy to move," Mr Iwana said. "It's good business for us and satisfying for our customers."

