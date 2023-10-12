Japanese government to seek court order to dissolve Unification Church

TOKYO – The Japanese government said on Thursday that it will seek a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, which has been under intense scrutiny since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

In 2022, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a government probe into the sect after it emerged that Mr Abe’s alleged killer was motivated by resentment against the group.

The church has been accused of pressuring its followers into making hefty donations and blamed for child neglect among its members.

“We intend to request a dissolution order under the religious corporations law,” Education Minister Masahito Moriyama told a panel of experts on Thursday.

If dissolved, the church would lose its status as a tax-exempt organisation but still be allowed to continue its religious practices.

The ministry will make a formal decision to ask for the court order after the panel concludes its meeting.

The government plans to file the request to the Tokyo District Court as early as Friday, the local media reported.

Mr Abe was gunned down in broad daylight in 2022 while giving a campaign speech in the western Nara region.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, is said to have resented the sect over large donations his mother made to it that bankrupted his family. AFP