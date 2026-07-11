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Japanese government releases anime advisory on bear encounters for children

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The bear advisory anime video outlines precautions to avoid being harmed by bears.

The video outlines precautions to avoid being harmed by bears.

PHOTO: GOVERNMENT PUBLIC RELATIONS ONLINE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

  • The Japanese government released an animated video teaching children three rules to avoid bear attacks: check sighting maps, make noise, and quietly leave if a bear is nearby.
  • The video, narrated by TV personality Abareru-kun, also shows how to defend oneself by lying face down and protecting the neck during an attack.
  • The Education Ministry urges schools to promote the video as families may visit bear areas during summer, aiming to reduce bear attack incidents.

AI generated

Amid increasing sightings of bears in populated areas across Japan, the government has released an animated video online for children, outlining precautions to avoid being harmed by bears.

Titled Three Rules To Avoid Being Attacked By A Bear, the video summarises key points for preventing injuries in an anime lasting about one and a half minutes.

The three rules are:

  • Checking bear sighting maps to help avoid areas where encounters are likely

  • Making one’s presence known by ringing a bear bell or talking to keep bears from approaching

  • Quietly leaving an area instead of shouting or running away with one’s back turned if a bear is sighted

The video is narrated by TV personality Abareru-kun and also shows a defensive posture to be used in the event of an attack: lying face down and covering the back of the neck with one’s hands.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is urging education boards nationwide to actively promote the anime.

An Environment Ministry official said: “I imagine families may visit areas with bears during summer vacation. We want people to learn how to act to prevent becoming victims of bear attacks.”

The video can be viewed on websites including the Government Public Relations Online Japanese site. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.