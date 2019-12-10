Japanese former defence minister shot near home: Sankei

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A former Japanese defence minister has been shot in the leg near his home in northern Japan, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday (Dec 10) citing police sources.

Tokuichiro Tamazawa, who is 81 years old, served as defence minister in the mid-1990s in the government of then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.

His injuries are not life-threatening, Sankei said.

A man thought to be in his 80s has been apprehended, national broadcaster NHK said.

A police spokesman said he could not immediately comment.