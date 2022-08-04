Japanese flocking to local tourist spots, shaking off virus fears

TOKYO • Japan's residents are flocking to tourism hotspots and snapping up normally hard-to-get restaurant reservations even as Covid-19 cases surge to a record, in a sign that one of the slowest major economies to fully reopen is adjusting to life with the virus.

Domestic travel is booming as people enjoy their first restriction-free summer during the Covid-19 pandemic and as still-tight border rules keep away the hordes of foreign visitors who typically crowd popular attractions.

Most residents are shaking off concerns about the current wave of virus cases, with travel agencies HIS and JTB reporting no obvious rise in cancellations.

Nippon Travel Agency said any spots that become available are quickly booked.

The spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants does not seem to be dampening enthusiasm so far, even with the seven-day rolling average in new infections reaching 1,628 per million people, the highest among Group of Seven nations.

Japan's hospital beds are slowly filling up, reaching 48 per cent occupancy as of July 27, according to data compiled by broadcaster NHK. The death rate is 0.87 per million people, the lowest in the G-7.

The zest for domestic travel suggests that the world's third-largest economy is increasingly ready to move on.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ruled out re-imposing nationwide curbs, and has said his government may look to downgrade the status of Covid-19 to endemic after the current wave.

That would allow Covid-19 patients to be treated at general clinics and remove the need for tracking cases.

Before the pandemic, Japan was at the peak of a tourism boom, welcoming almost 32 million visitors in 2019 who spent 4.8 trillion yen (S$49.7 billion).

But the pandemic spurred a two-year border closure that effectively sealed off the country.

It has only recently been eased, albeit with a cap on daily international arrivals of just 20,000 and other curbs that leave the industry a long way from a full recovery.

That has devastated businesses that rely on overseas visitors, but it has paved the way for a revival in domestic tourism.

Local travel plans for July and August were 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said an HIS poll published in June.

Tables at popular high-end restaurants have become easier to book as there is no competition with foreign tourists, said an official at online restaurant booking site Omakase.

Still, a continued case spike may spook local authorities and high-risk groups, such as the elderly.

Osaka has urged older people to refrain from going out unless necessary and Okinawa has imposed social-distancing measures.

"If the number of new cases continues to beat records, demand for travel and consumption will likely fall despite the absence of restrictions," said economist Takuto Yasuda at NLI Research Institute.

Residents have been highly compliant with social distancing rules throughout the pandemic, with near-universal mask-wearing, high vaccination levels and limited social activity.

That has helped to keep Japan's death rate low without the government ever officially imposing lockdowns.

