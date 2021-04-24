Japanese face third state of emergency to stem rise in infections

Japan will enter its third state of emergency from tomorrow to May 11 in a make-or-break gambit by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to bring Covid-19 under control as the clock ticks down to the start of the Olympic Games.

He bowed deeply in apology for "causing inconvenience once again" during a news conference yesterday, where he faced difficult questions as public patience runs thin over measures that are seen as half-hearted and reactive

He was asked how he could claim he "will do everything in my power as Prime Minister" to protect the public when he lacked the foresight to secure enough hospital beds.

He was also asked whether the "quasi-emergency" was ineffective and about how he seemed to be prioritising the Olympics over public health.

But Mr Suga said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "already decided to hold the Tokyo Games" and that Japan's job is to ensure a safe and secure environment for them.

He added that the third state of emergency is meant to invoke "intensive, focused, and powerful measures over a short period of time so as to contain the momentum of the virus".

It will cover the four prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, which are home to about a quarter of Japan's population. While bars and restaurants in these areas are already closing by 8pm under the "quasi-emergency", this has not been enough to stem infections.

Separately, Ehime prefecture in western Japan will join the "quasi-emergency" group, which also includes Miyagi, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Aichi and Okinawa. These measures will last until May 11.

The emergency is set to be lifted ahead of a planned visit by IOC chief Thomas Bach and is shorter than the "minimum of three weeks" proposed by Dr Shigeru Omi, who heads the government's panel of medical experts.

Dr Omi told reporters yesterday that the emergency "cannot be lifted unconditionally on May 11 and will have to be extended if conditions are not met".

Under it, food-and-beverage establishments can still open but must observe an 8pm curfew, with sales of alcohol prohibited.

Leisure places such as bars, karaoke parlours and theme parks will be asked to close, as will department stores and cinemas larger than 1,000 sq m. Those that fail to comply may be fined up to 300,000 yen (S$3,700).

Public transport operators have said they will reduce the number of train services.

Events can still be held, although without spectators. Schools will be kept open but extracurricular activities are not advisable.

"If we don't act right now, there is a concern that the virus surge we are seeing in big cities could spread nationwide," Mr Suga said.

The government is targeting alcohol sales, he added, because the drink serves as a social lubricant that leads to prolonged late-night gatherings with conversations, usually with masks off.

In a major embarrassment for his government, the Health Ministry is now a Covid-19 cluster due to one such alcohol-fuelled party. Of the 23 officials who attended the gathering, 12 have tested positive for Covid-19. Another 15 of their colleagues have caught the virus.

But the focused measures are a cause of concern for the F&B industry. Kirin Holdings told The Straits Times: "The emergency measures are expected to lead to a further decline in sales in the restaurant industry, including distribution, and we feel very distressed about this."

Mr Suga has pledged fresh subsidies of 500 billion yen to help businesses tide over the crisis.

Japan reported 5,113 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 558,857. In the four emergency areas, there were 759 new infections in Tokyo, 1,162 in Osaka, 567 in Hyogo and 130 in Kyoto.