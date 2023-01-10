Japanese destroyer runs aground, leaking oil

TOKYO - A Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) destroyer has run aground in waters off western Japan, local media cited the Japan Coast Guard as saying on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Inazuma destroyer is leaking oil following the vessel apparently hitting some rocks on the seabed.

The incident was reported to the coast guard at around 12.30pm local time by the crew of the destroyer.

The vessel stopped in the Seto Inland Sea after an impact sound was heard, the coast guard said. XINHUA