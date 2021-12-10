Japanese billionaire arrives at space station for 12-day stay

BAIKONUR/WASHINGTON • Japanese billionaire and fashion retail mogul Yusaku Maezawa arrived at the International Space Station for a 12-day stay on Wednesday.

He is the latest privately funded traveller to the orbital laboratory in a year that has seen more tourists than ever before making voyages to space.

Mr Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer Zoro, launched into space from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 10.38am local time (12.38pm Singapore time) on a Russian rocket with Mr Yozo Hirano, a production assistant who is documenting the trip.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was also on board.

The three-man crew docked at the space station six hours later.

After boarding, the space station's crew - now numbering 10 - gathered for a brief welcoming ceremony, where Mr Maezawa and the others spoke on a live video connection to family and friends, who had been waiting in Baikonur to watch them reach the space station.

The space station jaunt for Mr Maezawa, 46, was announced in May, and he has been training for weeks at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre outside Moscow.

He will spend 12 days on the station, and Mr Hirano, who manages Mr Maezawa's YouTube channel, is chronicling the mission from beginning to end.

"I was blessed with this opportunity, and I'm truly happy I can go," Mr Maezawa told reporters the day before his flight.

He said he felt like an "elementary student waiting for a school trip".

The crew rode a Soyuz rocket, Russia's workhorse spacecraft that launches its cosmonauts to the International Space Station.

Before SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule became the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's ride of choice, American astronauts relied on the Soyuz for trips to the space station between 2011 and last year, with each seat costing the agency roughly US$70 million to US$100 million (S$136 million).

One of the items on Mr Maezawa's space station to-do list teased the prospect of announcing the price he paid for the trip.

Separately, a Blue Origin flight that includes Ms Laura Shepard Churchley - whose father Alan Shepard was the first American to travel to space in 1961 - has been delayed by two days because of forecasts of bad weather, the company said on Wednesday.

The flight was originally scheduled for yesterday but, because of a forecast of winds, it will now aim to lift off tomorrow at 8.45am from west Texas.

Ms Churchley will be one of six passengers on the flight.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE