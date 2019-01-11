Japanese baby with full head of hair now a star in Pantene commercial

(ASIAONE) - A Japanese baby who became Insta-famous for her full head of hair from birth is now the star of her first shampoo commercial - though not in the traditional sense.

Baby Chanco first captured the hearts of netizens in May 2018, when her mother Mami Kano started posting photos of the four-month-old with thick, poofy locks on social media.

Her voluminous hairstyle, which at its most buoyant occasionally threatened to overwhelm her tiny frame, continued to enthral fans on her Instagram account managed by her mother.

It has since burgeoned to more than 300,000 followers. The one-year-old, whose birthday is on Dec 23, starred in her first campaign for P&G-owned Pantene on Monday (Jan 7), alongside Japanese television announcer Sato Kondo, who's known for her natural grey hair.

The ad tells the story of Chanco's "hair story" from birth, with the inspiring and positive message of embracing one's differences.

Kano, who was interviewed by People on Tuesday, said: "I'm so surprised by the reaction (to the video), but also very proud of the praise from many countries."

Fans of baby Chanco and her mane will be delighted to know that Kano has no plans to trim her daughter's hair anytime soon, with her telling the magazine: "I prefer to keep her hair long. In the future, I want to try some new arrangements, like braids."