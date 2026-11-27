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The successful breeding was confirmed through DNA analysis of a newborn chick.

A Japanese zoo said on Nov 27 that it has succeeded in breeding an endangered northern rockhopper penguin by artificial insemination for the first time in the world, having confirmed the success through DNA analysis of a newborn chick.

Adventure World in Wakayama prefecture, western Japan, had been examining whether the chick, which hatched on Oct 28, resulted from artificial insemination.

The flightless marine birds with bright yellow eyebrows and spiked black feathers on the top of their heads, named after their habit of hopping across rocky terrain rather than waddling, originate in the South Atlantic and southern Indian Ocean.

The number of mature individuals is estimated at around 400,000, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and their status is assessed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. KYODO NEWS