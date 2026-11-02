Japan weighs $600 billion defence spending plan, say sources

Japan’s new spending is expected to fund purchases such as large numbers of drones.

TOKYO – Japan’s government and ruling coalition are considering nearly doubling defence spending over the next five years as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s push to strengthen the country’s military capabilities, according to two people familiar with the matter.

If adopted, defence build-up spending for the five years from April 2027 would be set at 70 trillion yen to 80 trillion yen (S$567 billion to S$648 billion), about 1.8 times the roughly 43 trillion yen allocated under the current five-year plan, which began in fiscal year 2023.

The figure could still change as the government compiles the budget towards the year-end and revises its three security-related documents. Japan’s Defence Ministry said it had no comment at this point.

One source told Reuters that the new spending is expected to fund purchases such as large numbers of drones. The same source said a weaker yen has pushed up the cost of defence equipment procurement.

The second source said the final figure could land in the mid-to-late 70 trillion yen range, but questioned whether such a sum would be enough given the security environment in East Asia, adding that the final figure was subject to debate between the government and coalition partners.

Under the current build-up programme formulated at the end of 2022, Japan sharply raised planned defence spending from an initial allocation of 27.5 trillion yen, with a focus on long-range missiles intended for counter-strike capabilities, as well as ammunition and spare parts for military equipment. REUTERS