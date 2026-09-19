Japan weather agency warns of landslides, floods as typhoon draws near

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TOKYO – Japan’s weather agency has warned of landslides and flooding in areas spanning Japan’s western to northern coasts over the next several days, with a typhoon possibly making landfall near Tokyo early next week.

Typhoon Dujuan was moving north-west at a speed of 15kmh south of the main island of Honshu by mid-afternoon on Sept 19, with an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its centre and maximum gusts of 162kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon may make landfall on the Boso peninsula in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Sept 21, two days into Japan’s five-day holiday period.

It is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves, and increase the risks of flooding in low-lying areas.

JR East advised that train services in some areas in Chiba and other prefectures may be suspended from late on Sept 20 through Sept 21 due to the typhoon.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through noon on Sept 20 is forecast to reach 150mm in the Izu islands south of Tokyo in the Pacific and in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, and 60mm in the north-eastern Tohoku and central Tokai regions. KYODO NEWS