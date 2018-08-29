Japan warns of security threats in White Paper

A military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean People's Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, on Feb 8, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan says its security environment has become "increasingly severe" due to the lack of progress in North Korea's denuclearisation and the growing military might of China and Russia.

Releasing its annual defence White Paper yesterday, Japan's Defence Ministry said North Korea has made no specific move on abandoning its nuclear weapons and missiles and still poses a "serious and imminent threat".

The paper also reiterated Japan's worries about Beijing's rising military spending and expanding naval ambitions, and noted Moscow's militarisation of the disputed islands north of Hokkaido.

The review swiftly drew criticism from China and the two Koreas.

