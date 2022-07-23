Japan warns of rising security threats in yearly report on defence

It cites Russia's war with Ukraine, Chinese moves over Taiwan ahead of budget request

Updated
Published
55 min ago

TOKYO • Japan yesterday warned of escalating national security threats, including repercussions from Russia's war with Ukraine, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and vulnerable technology supply chains, in its annual defence White Paper.

The report sets out the government's security concerns as it prepares the Defence Ministry budget request due next month, aiming to build public support for an unprecedented hike in military funding that the ruling party aims to double over the next decade or so.

It also sets the stage for a year-end national security review expected to call for the acquisition of longer-range strike missiles, strengthened space and cyber capabilities, and tighter controls over access to technology.

"The political, economic and military rivalries between nations are clear, and the challenge posed to the international order is a global issue," the White Paper said.

It describes Moscow's attack on Ukraine as a "serious violation of international law" and raises concerns that Russia's use of force to resolve a dispute established a precedent that threatens the security of neighbouring Taiwan, which Beijing views as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if needed.

Chinese military planes are increasingly probing Taiwan's air defences, with fighter jets this month crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line, the unofficial buffer between mainland China and Taiwan. Taipei criticised that manoeuvre as a "provocation".

Beijing says it has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waterway.

Japan's defence White Paper also said China is expanding its military activities in the maritime and aerial domains, especially in the East China Sea, and "engaging in unilateral and coercive attempts to change the status quo based on its own assertions".

The White Paper approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government identifies China, Russia and North Korea as its main security concerns.

"Regional tensions are mounting, with China showing its readiness to achieve reunification with Taiwan by force," Kyodo News agency cited Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi as telling a press conference after the release of the report.

Mr Kishi last month described Japan as being on a front line surrounded by nuclear-armed actors.

Most Japanese appear to share government concerns over Japan's deteriorating security environment, with recent opinion polls putting support for higher defence spending at more than 50 per cent.

Mr Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has pledged to double military spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), gained seats in national elections for Upper House lawmakers this month.

A 2 per cent target would bring Tokyo in line with a minimum commitment set by North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members and, given the size of its economy, would make the pacifist nation the world's No. 3 in total defence spending after the United States and China.

The White Paper cited comparative Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates of defence spending for Japan and eight other countries, showing Japan at 0.95 per cent of GDP, the US at 3.12 per cent, South Korea at 2.57 per cent, China at 1.2 per cent and neighbouring Russia at 2.73 per cent.

Japan's spending as a percentage of GDP is lower than that of all other Group of Seven nations, as well as Australia and South Korea, it said.

"Spending per capita in South Korea, Britain, France and Germany is two to three times as much," the document said.

REUTERS

KEY POINTS FROM WHITE PAPER

ON CHINA-RUSSIA COOPERATION

For Russia, which is internationally isolated and has worn out its ground forces due to the aggression against Ukraine, the importance of political and military cooperation with China could increase. (It is necessary to) monitor with concern the possibility that China-Russia military collaboration would deepen.

ON RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE

If Russia's aggression is tolerated, it may give the wrong impression that unilateral changes in the status quo are allowed in other regions, including Asia. The international community, including Japan, must not tolerate such aggression.

ON CHINA-RUSSIA COOPERATION

For Russia, which is internationally isolated and has worn out its ground forces due to the aggression against Ukraine, the importance of political and military cooperation with China could increase. (It is necessary to) monitor with concern the possibility that China-Russia military collaboration would deepen.

ON CHINA AND MARITIME TERRITORIAL DISPUTES

(Beijing) continues to act in an assertive manner, which includes dangerous acts that could cause unintended contingencies.

ON WHY TAIWAN'S SECURITY MATTERS

Taiwan is located very close to our country's south-western islands and is only about 110km from Yonaguni Island, our westernmost islet. It is located at the junction of the South China Sea, the Bashi Channel and the East China Sea, facing Japan's important sea lanes. For these reasons, stability in the situation surrounding Taiwan is important not only for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community.

ON ACQUIRING 'COUNTERSTRIKE CAPABILITY', AS A DETERRENT TO CHINA AND NORTH KOREA'S INCREASINGLY ADVANCED MISSILE SYSTEMS

Japan has been developing a ballistic missile defence system, but we are considering all options as we formulate a new National Security Strategy based on the question of whether we can truly protect the lives and livelihoods of our citizens by simply improving our interceptor capabilities.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2022, with the headline Japan warns of rising security threats in yearly report on defence . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top