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Japan warns of floods, landslides in eastern and western areas amid heavy rain

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, flooding and rising rivers as unstable atmospheric conditions spread across western and eastern Japan.

TOKYO – Heavy rain hit northern Kyushu on July 2 as a seasonal rain front and low-pressure system affected Japan’s south-western main island, with so-called rainbands forming across five of its prefectures – Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Oita.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, flooding and rising rivers as unstable atmospheric conditions spread across western and eastern Japan.

In Saikai, Nagasaki prefecture, more than 80mm of rain fell in a single hour before dawn.

The heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple locations in Hita, Oita prefecture, while the Chikugo River in Kumamoto prefecture overflowed.

Extremely heavy rain of more than 60mm per hour also fell in parts of Kumamoto and Saga prefectures. In Sasebo, Nagasaki prefecture, over 200 mm of rain fell in the 24-hour period until 2am on July 2 .

Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms have appeared mostly in western Japan as a warm, damp air mass flowed into low-pressure systems and a seasonal rain front stalled over the country, according to the agency.

The low-pressure systems are expected to move eastwards over eastern Japan until July 3, while the rain front gradually moves southwards.

Atmospheric conditions remain unstable over Kagoshima prefecture, where thunderstorms and strong wind gusts are possible until the evening of July 3 .

The agency has also urged continued caution in northern Kyushu, where saturated ground and swollen rivers remain a concern following the prolonged rainfall. KYODO NEWS