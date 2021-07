TOKYO • Japan's decades-old ambitions of becoming a fintech hub were buoyed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's vow last year to remove bottlenecks and barriers of entry for foreign businesses.

"With the aim of making Tokyo a financial hub for Asia and the world, we welcome financial professionals from overseas," he said. "We will promptly review the relevant parts of the taxation system, provide a wider range of administrative services in English, and relax residency requirements."