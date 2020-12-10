Japan vice-defence minister keen to hear Biden policy on Taiwan

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's vice-defence minister said he's eager to hear details of the new Biden administration's policies toward Taiwan, adding that US President-elect Joe Biden's stance on China-Taiwan frictions would be a focus for him in 2021.

"Japan and the Japanese people trust the US" whoever the leader may be, Mr Yasuhide Nakayama said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, adding that a strong US would reduce the risk of war in the region and he expected Mr Biden to enhance the alliance between their countries.

Mr Nakayama is a member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party and was part of a group that took a hardline on ties with Beijing, calling this year for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to be officially cancelled over the country's clampdown in Hong Kong.

He is also a member of a group of lawmakers friendly with Taiwan and visited the island earlier this year to pay his respects at the memorial for former Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui.

Four years ago, US President Donald Trump infuriated Beijing by taking a phone call from Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen after his election, in a breach of protocol. China views Taiwan as part of its territory.

The Trump administration has continued to support Taipei with arms sales, against a backdrop of rising cross-strait military tensions.

While Japan and its biggest trading partner China have a number of disputes, including a standoff over uninhabited East China Sea islands claimed by both countries, Mr Nakayama said he was prepared to visit Beijing for talks and that he was expecting a defence hotline to be established.

In a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo last month, the two sides welcomed progress on setting up the hotline.