Japan vice-defence minister keen to hear Biden policy on Taiwan

  • Published
    6 min ago

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's vice-defence minister said he's eager to hear details of the new Biden administration's policies toward Taiwan, adding that US President-elect Joe Biden's stance on China-Taiwan frictions would be a focus for him in 2021.

"Japan and the Japanese people trust the US" whoever the leader may be, Mr Yasuhide Nakayama said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, adding that a strong US would reduce the risk of war in the region and he expected Mr Biden to enhance the alliance between their countries.

Mr Nakayama is a member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party and was part of a group that took a hardline on ties with Beijing, calling this year for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to be officially cancelled over the country's clampdown in Hong Kong.

He is also a member of a group of lawmakers friendly with Taiwan and visited the island earlier this year to pay his respects at the memorial for former Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui.

Four years ago, US President Donald Trump infuriated Beijing by taking a phone call from Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen after his election, in a breach of protocol. China views Taiwan as part of its territory.

The Trump administration has continued to support Taipei with arms sales, against a backdrop of rising cross-strait military tensions.

While Japan and its biggest trading partner China have a number of disputes, including a standoff over uninhabited East China Sea islands claimed by both countries, Mr Nakayama said he was prepared to visit Beijing for talks and that he was expecting a defence hotline to be established.

In a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo last month, the two sides welcomed progress on setting up the hotline.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 