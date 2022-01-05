Japan, US ministers to hold 'two-plus-two' talks to discuss security issues

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) and Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi (right) meeting at the G7 foreign ministers summit in Liverpool on Dec 11, 2021.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's foreign and defence ministers will hold talks with their United States counterparts in a "two-plus-two" format on Friday (Jan 7) to discuss security issues, Japan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the discussions by the two key allies came just hours after North Korea conducted an apparent ballistic missile launch.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin via video link on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Discussions will centre around the overall security situation faced by the two allies as well as those concerning "a free and open Indo-Pacific", it added.

