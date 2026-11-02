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Japan urges US to tighten discipline after another US Marine arrested in Okinawa

A US military plane taking off at Kadena US Air Force Base in Okinawa. Japan has requested the US to ensure that curfew hours, imposed following a murder case involving a US Marine, are strictly implemented.

TOKYO – Japan has asked the US to thoroughly enforce discipline after a US Marine in Okinawa prefecture was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during curfew hours imposed following a murder case involving another Marine, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Nov 2.

Koizumi said he wants the US to “take seriously” the fact that the incident occurred despite the curfew period that started on Oct 9 in response to the arrest on Oct 4 of Devin Ballard, who was subsequently indicted on charges of robbing and murdering a local woman in Naha, the capital of the southern island prefecture.

Japan has also requested the US to take “effective preventive” measures and ensure that the curfew hours are strictly implemented, Koizumi said, referring to the midnight-to-5am curfew imposed during a 30-day “period of reflection”.

Koizumi stressed that preventive measures are being discussed in bilateral high-level consultations following the case involving Ballard.

“We want to reach conclusions as early as possible, announce the measures and put them into practice,” he said.

Kalvin Montoya Cardona was arrested on Oct 31 after being caught with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit at around 12.25am in the city of Okinawa, local police said. KYODO NEWS