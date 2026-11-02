Japan urges US to tighten discipline after another US Marine arrested in Okinawa
- Japan has urged the US to enforce discipline after a US Marine in Okinawa was arrested for alleged drink-driving during curfew hours.
- The arrest came during a 30-day “period of reflection” after Marine Devin Ballard was arrested and later indicted for robbing and murdering a woman in Naha.
- Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi called for “effective preventive” steps and said both sides want quick conclusions and strict curfew enforcement.
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TOKYO – Japan has asked the US to thoroughly enforce discipline after a US Marine in Okinawa prefecture was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during curfew hours imposed following a murder case involving another Marine, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Nov 2.
Koizumi said he wants the US to “take seriously” the fact that the incident occurred despite the curfew period that started on Oct 9 in response to the arrest on Oct 4 of Devin Ballard, who was subsequently indicted on charges of robbing and murdering a local woman in Naha, the capital of the southern island prefecture.
Japan has also requested the US to take “effective preventive” measures and ensure that the curfew hours are strictly implemented, Koizumi said, referring to the midnight-to-5am curfew imposed during a 30-day “period of reflection”.
Koizumi stressed that preventive measures are being discussed in bilateral high-level consultations following the case involving Ballard.
“We want to reach conclusions as early as possible, announce the measures and put them into practice,” he said.
Kalvin Montoya Cardona was arrested on Oct 31 after being caught with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit at around 12.25am in the city of Okinawa, local police said. KYODO NEWS