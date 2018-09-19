Japan urges US and China to cool tensions

Japan has urged cooler heads to prevail between the world's two largest economies, warning that the global economy will suffer as the United States and China amp up their trade war with the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said that while trade imbalances are a huge problem that has to be redressed, the two countries ought to seek dialogue and not impose duties on each other. "Doing so will cause trade volumes to decline, which means their economies will shrink," he told reporters yesterday. "This will have an indubitably large impact on other countries."

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will impose new tariffs on US$200 billion (S$274 billion) worth of Chinese goods - on top of another US$50 billion targeted earlier. China, in turn, said it will levy tariffs on about US$60 billion worth of US goods. US-China trade talks, set to take place next week, are reportedly in doubt.

The latest development will also delay trade talks between Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, which were slated for Friday. This is so that Tokyo can assess the impact of the latest round of tariffs, Reuters reported, citing a government source.

Mr Trump has slammed Japan for exploitation as he cited Washington's US$68.9 billion trade deficit last year with the world's third-largest economy.

"Promoting global trade and investment will be key to developing the global economy," Mr Motegi said yesterday. "No country wants to be in the position of having to impose tit-for-tat tariffs."

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko also said the decision to impose additional tariffs was "extremely regrettable".

"Given how complex and intertwined the global supply chain is, there may be adverse spillover effects in other parts of the world," he said, noting that many Japanese businesses export parts to China, where they are then made into products that are exported to the US. There are also some 32,000 Japanese companies in China, the Foreign Ministry said.

Rand Corporation policy analyst Ali Wyne said in an opinion piece on Kyodo News that Japan must prepare for the prospect that economic competition might spill over into the security domain as China tries to challenge US national interests more forcefully.

This, he said, could be through undercutting Washington's sanctions campaign against North Korea or being more assertive in the South China Sea.