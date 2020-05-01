Japan unlikely to lift virus state of emergency next week, says PM Abe

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday said it was "hard" to lift a nationwide state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus next week as local media reported that he plans for an extension - possibly by another month.

The measure was initially declared on April 7 across seven regions experiencing a spike in infections, but was later expanded to cover the entire country.

With the original month-long period ending next week after the country's annual Golden Week holidays, local media said Mr Abe was now expected to extend the measure, either until the end of May or for another full month until June 6.

"Considering the burden carried by medical officials, I recognise the present situation as very severe," Mr Abe told reporters. "It's hard to return to the days of the past, starting on May 7," the Premier said.

"I openly have to say we must prepare for a battle of patience for a certain period," he said, adding that he will decide how long it should be extended for after hearing from experts.

Local media reported the government would convene a panel of experts today to discuss the virus and the state of emergency, adding that the experts had informally backed a move to extend the measures.

It was not yet clear when any extension would be announced, but Mr Abe has said he will not wait till the last minute, to allow business and institutions, including schools, time to prepare accordingly.

The declaration has limited legal power compared with measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. It allows governors to call on people to stay home and urge businesses to close, but there are no punishments for those who fail to comply.

But the emergency declaration has encouraged people to stay at home, and Japan should expect to impose it again to deal with future waves of infections, said Tohru Kakuta, a vice-president of Tokyo Medical Association.

"The Japanese people tend to believe and follow the instructions that come from above," he told a press briefing. "We can also expect to see the second and third waves and so on. Therefore what would be important is to detect those at an early stage," he added.

Regional governors have also suggested that the school year start date be moved from its usual April to September.

Japan has so far seen a relatively limited outbreak compared with parts of Europe and the US, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths.

