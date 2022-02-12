Treading carefully in showing solidarity with Kyiv

In a show of solidarity with Kyiv, Japan's Lower House has adopted a resolution that says Tokyo is "gravely concerned and always with the Ukrainians who hope for the stability of their country and region".

But the resolution on Tuesday skipped a direct mention of Russia, as policymakers carefully weigh their best approach in the worst-case scenario of an invasion of Ukraine.

Japan's security ally, the United States, is reportedly urging it to take a firm stance by imposing sanctions if tensions were to flare, along with other Western democracies that champion a rules-based international order.

Yet Japan is treading carefully, given the huge stakes.

What it has done, for now, is to pledge part of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to Europe from next month, if its own domestic demand can be met.

This comes amid fears that Europe's energy security is under threat given that about 40 per cent of the continent's LNG imports come from Russia.

Another US ally, South Korea, is closely monitoring the situation, with President Moon Jae-in calling for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine.

But the crisis is not top of the political agenda as a presidential election looms, even as Seoul is concerned that North Korea might be pushed lower down the US' priorities.

Both US allies see limited short-term economic fallout. But Japan also fears that antagonising Russia will only hurt its bid to resolve a dispute over islands north of Hokkaido which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories and Moscow refers to as the Southern Kurils.

These islands were seized by Russia in the final days of World War II, after Japan announced its unconditional surrender but before any document was signed.

Japan says the annexation was illegitimate, and this dispute has hindered both sides from concluding a peace treaty.

Political scientist James D.J. Brown at Temple University Japan sees a politically motivated warning in the timing of Russian live-firing drills on the islands that began on Tuesday and will run until March 1.

Japan has protested against the drills, which not only take place amid the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine, but also began one day after Japan marked "Northern Territories Day".

Russia, in the meantime, has the ability to block ancestral visits to the islands by Japanese citizens.

Dr Brown believes that Japan's response will be calibrated as any forceful intervention will make ties "go from being just stagnant now to being actively bad (since Russia) effectively sees Japan as a US pawn".

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel this week took a diplomatically unusual step in explicitly commenting on Japan's right to sovereignty over the islands.

"From the Northern Territories to the Crimea to eastern Ukraine, there is no doubt in anyone's mind who the aggressor is," he said.

Still, Russia and China have been turning up the heat with more joint exercises, as their naval vessels sail through Japan's waters and their air forces fly more strategic bombers near Japan's airspace.

"Tokyo is worried that if US-Russia relations become more confrontational, that will push Russia and China closer," Dr Brown said. "Them working together is a massive destabilising factor and Japanese strategists would rather see some distance between them."