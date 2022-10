Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening: Narita Airport CEO

TOKYO - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its Covid-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country’s biggest international airport.

Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan’s biggest international travel hub is an indication of this broader trend.

International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct 11, Mr Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

“To return to 2019 levels, it’s not enough just for Japan to open up,” he said. “Of course, China has to change as well, or it’s impossible.”

Chinese visitors made up a sizeable portion of Narita’s volume until borders started clamping shut in 2020, Mr Tamura said.

Beijing’s continuation of a zero-Covid-19 policy and Japan’s delayed reopening will push back a full recovery in East Asia travel to as late as 2025, he added.

Ahead of the Communist Party Congress this week, China repeatedly emphasised its commitment to its zero-Covid-19 strategy.

It dashed hopes that Beijing may soon start exiting a policy that has all but shut its borders for travel.

A record 9.5 million Chinese people visited Japan in 2019, about a third of all visitors, according to the national tourism agency.

Japan threw open its doors to foreign visitors last week after more than two years of pandemic isolation.

The country is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen’s slide to a 32-year low.

But the reverse effect of the weak yen is that it makes overseas travel more expensive for Japanese people, said Mr Tamura. Pent-up demand may be driving outbound bookings now, but the currency effect may drive domestic consumers to fly on low-cost carriers and stay at cheaper hotels overseas, he said.