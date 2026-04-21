Japan to train 1,000 specialists annually to create live-action content for global audiences

The goal is to increase the export value of Japanese live-action programmes to about 30 times the 2023 level.

TOKYO – Broadcasters and streaming service providers will work together to train 1,000 specialists annually who will engage in the production of Japanese live-action content, such as dramas and variety shows, for overseas distribution, according to an action plan announced on April 20.

The action plan was compiled by the public-private entity that discusses strategies for the global reach of the nation’s live-action content. It will be incorporated into the government’s growth strategy, which is scheduled to be finalised by the summer.

In the plan, NHK will contribute ¥10 billion (S$79.9 million) from its reserve fund – the source of which comes from the public broadcaster’s business income – to establish a foundation that will cover the training costs and other expenses.

The goal is to increase the export value of Japanese live-action programmes to over ¥250 billion by 2033, or about 30 times the 2023 level.

The plan designates the five-year period from the 2027 fiscal year as a priority period for developing human resources and production skills. To do so, 5,000 people will be trained to become producers, screenwriters, directors capable of handling the latest technologies such as AI and VFX, and personnel who take care of overseas rights.

They will be dispatched to countries such as the United States and South Korea, which produce live-action content with global popularity. In addition, facilities equipped with studios and the latest video production equipment will be built for use in training.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry will support the export of video streaming services involving Japanese companies, as well as the production of programmes for international audiences.

Exports of live-action programmes in fiscal 2023 totalled ¥9.4 billion, which is only about one-eighth of the ¥74 billion generated by anime exports. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK