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Japan to toughen skills test for elderly drivers in bid to curb accidents

The updated test will have stricter checks on pedal use and steering accuracy.

TOKYO – Japan’s National Police Agency plans to toughen the mandatory skills test for drivers aged 75 or older with a history of certain traffic violations when they seek to renew their licence, after data showed the current system fails to properly flag high-risk drivers.

A report by the agency’s expert panel released on Sept 3 recommended additional measures such as testing driving manoeuvres to check that the accelerator and brake pedals are operated properly.

The agency will proceed with necessary regulatory revisions and aim to implement the changes in 2027.

The driving skills test, introduced in May 2022, currently checks five manoeuvres, including coming to a complete stop and turning right or left.

Despite the testing system, accidents suspected to be caused by elderly drivers mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake have continued to occur.

The proposed test revisions will add a “direction change” component to test precise pedal application and steering. It requires the driver to first put the vehicle in reverse while steering, then come to a stop, before turning the steering wheel in the opposite direction to move the car forward.

The scoring system for the test, which has a minimum passing score of 70, will also be stricter if the proposed changes take effect.

For example, candidates who fail to check for traffic in both directions when stopping in a vehicle will currently not be penalised.

Under the proposed changes, they will receive a 10-point deduction.

Meanwhile, the penalty for crossing a stop line at an intersection will double to 40 points. KYODO NEWS