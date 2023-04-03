Japan to scrap virus tests on arrival from China

Japan has been testing travellers arriving from mainland China since January. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
April 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM
Published
April 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM

TOKYO – Japan will stop testing travellers arriving from mainland China for the coronavirus, the government said on Monday, ending a Covid-19 policy previously slammed as “discriminatory” by Beijing.

From Wednesday, arrivals from China will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative result obtained before departure, “just the same as all the other travellers and returnees”, a government statement said.

The decision brings to an end a spat over Covid-19 border measures that began in January.

Then, more than a dozen countries imposed new travel rules as infections surged in China, which had just relaxed its strict zero-Covid policies.

In a tit-for-tat move, China suspended issuing short-term visas to Japanese citizens, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry hitting out against “discriminatory practices”.

It resumed issuing visas to Japanese citizens in late January, but Japan kept its testing-on-arrival requirement for China.

Chinese tourists made up around a third of all visitors to Japan before the pandemic.

Last week, Britain also said travellers flying in from China would no longer need proof of a negative test from Wednesday. AFP

