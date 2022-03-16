Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan will revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status as part of further sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday (March 16).

The government is set to announce the decision on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The Group of Seven nations, which include Japan, had said on Friday that they would seek the move.

With the revocation of the most-favoured status, Japan would raise tariffs for certain seafood products, such as sea urchins and crab imported from Russia, by passing legislation during the current session of Parliament, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

In 2021, Russia accounted for 81 per cent of sea urchins and 47.6 per cent of crab imported by Japan, according to government data.

Japan has already slapped sanctions on Russia-bound exports of chips and high-tech equipment, as well as on dozens of Russian and Belarusian officials, business executives and banks by freezing their assets.