Japan to limit power banks on flights to 2 per person from April 24

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Japan's Transport Ministry said power banks with a rating exceeding 160 watt-hour are not allowed on board.

TOKYO – The Japanese government will limit the number of power banks that can be brought on board commercial flights to two per passenger following incidents involving such batteries catching fire or emitting smoke, it said on April 14 .

Japanese Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference the new regulations will be enforced from April 24, which will also effectively prohibit passengers from using power banks to charge their devices during flights. They are also not allowed to charge power banks from in-flight outlets.

The tighter regulations come in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s power bank restrictions, which the UN agency established in March to safeguard airlines amid risks presented by passengers’ lithium batteries.

Japan’s Transport Ministry said power banks with a rating exceeding 160 watt-hour are not allowed on board.

Passengers are urged to charge their mobile devices directly from electric outlets on aircraft or at airports. KYODO NEWS