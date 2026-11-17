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A drone view shows excavators and rescue workers at the damaged Gyirong Port in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, on Sept 2.

TOKYO – Japan will create a network across the Asia-Pacific region to promote the development of early-warning systems aimed at bolstering protections against extreme weather events and natural disasters.

Gaps in capabilities such as remote sensing and cellphone alerts have been highlighted by recent events, including the devastating August floods near the Nepal-China border, which killed more than 1,400 people and wiped out towns, border posts and hydropower plants

“The network will share knowledge and expertise in the introduction and operation of the early warning systems and promote effective deployment,” Japan’s Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa said on Nov 17 in a speech to the COP31 conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Japan, which lies on an arc of volcanoes and fault lines surrounding the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire”, has been a pioneer in earthquake early-warning systems and developing buildings designed to withstand powerful tremors.

The country also remains committed to supporting countries with climate finance, though sees a need for other nations to contribute more, Sasagawa said.

“To meet the needs of countries requiring support, it is essential to broaden the contributor base to include countries capable of contributing, and to expand various financial flows including private finance,” he said at the conference.

Developed economies have persistently called for the likes of China, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to expand their climate finance contributions, while those nations argue that most responsibility should rest with countries that industrialised first. BLOOMBERG