Japan to impose anti-dumping tolls on stainless steel from China, Taiwan

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Rolls of steel stored at a steel wholesale market in Shenyang, in China’s north-east Liaoning province, on June 10. Chinese imports account for around a fifth of steel products shipped to Japan.

TOKYO - Japan will impose anti-dumping duties on certain kinds of steel products imported from China and Taiwan as early as from July, its trade minister said on June 19.

The levies will be “up to approximately 45 per cent for Chinese products and up to approximately 21 per cent for Taiwanese products”, Japanese Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said.

The measures come after the government has recognised that “nickel-added cold-rolled stainless steel coil, sheet and strip” from Beijing and Taipei were exported to Tokyo “at unfairly low prices”, he added.

Imports from China account for around 20 per cent of steel products shipped to Japan, and those from Taiwan account for 17 per cent, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation. South Korea is the top exporter to Japan, accounting for about 62 per cent. AFP