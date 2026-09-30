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Japan to face price hikes on over 3,000 food items in October

The expected increases extends to dining out and leisure as well as utility bills.

TOKYO - The prices of 3,153 food and beverage items in Japan are set to rise in October as higher packaging costs stemming from the Middle East conflict and a weaker yen continue to hit household budgets, a research firm’s survey showed on Sept 30.

The expected increases in October, extending to dining out and leisure as well as utility bills following the end of government subsidies, will follow price hikes for 4,965 items in September, according to Teikoku Databank, which described the two months as another “wave of price hikes”.

Higher crude oil and naphtha prices caused by the worsening situation in the Middle East have driven up the cost of packaging materials, while the weakening yen has pushed up import prices, prompting companies to pass on higher costs to consumers.

The number of food and beverage items that have seen or are scheduled to see price increases in 2026 has reached 20,187, topping 20,000 for the second consecutive year, Teikoku Databank said.

By category, alcoholic and other beverages account for the largest number of price hikes in the reporting month at 1,399 items, followed by seasonings at 820 items and processed foods at 668.

Major brewers are raising prices for beer-like drinks, including “happoshu” low-malt beer and cheaper “third-category” beer-like beverages, due to liquor tax rate hikes on those categories.

Yakitori chain Torikizoku will mark up its uniform price for menu items from 390 yen (S$3.20) to 410 yen, while Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, will jack up its maximum entrance fees from October.

All 10 major power utilities will raise household electricity rates for October usage, to be billed the following month, to record-high levels.

The increase will be as much as 1,578 yen for a typical household.

Major city gas suppliers will also lift their rates. KYODO NEWS