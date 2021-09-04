Japan to extend Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo: Media

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan is preparing to extend its Covid-19-induced state of emergency by around two weeks for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday (Sept 4).

Six other prefectures including industrial centres Osaka and Aichi will also be considered for extensions of the emergency period from the current end date of Sept 12, the paper said.

The government will be holding a meeting to make the decision around the middle of next week, the paper said.

Across Japan, 21 prefectures are currently under a state of emergency.

While Tokyo cases have seen a declining trend, the Covid-19 case numbers still remain relatively high.

The capital reported 2,362 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while serious cases fell to 267 from 278 the day before.

Prefectures including Ibaraki, Tochigi, Okayama and Hiroshima are considering lifting the state of emergency and potentially moving to less restrictive measures after the Sept 12 end date, the Mainichi added.