Japan to ease curbs on business travellers for stays of up to 3 days

TOKYO • Japan will ease entry restrictions on business travellers for stays of up to three days, in a bid to revive economic activity after visits from abroad ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Japanese newspaper reported yesterday.

The government is planning to relax curbs for people from 30 countries and regions with which Japan has strong business ties, including China, South Korea and Taiwan, the Yomiuri daily said, citing unidentified government sources.

The plan will come into effect next month, the newspaper said.

Japan is looking at gradually reopening its borders to visitors from overseas, starting with business travel, after it imposed entry restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan has agreed with 10 countries and regions to allow entry to long-term visa holders, and with another three for shorter-term stays of around one month. Those are all reciprocal arrangements, but the latest plan involves only entrants to Japan, the Yomiuri said.

Under the latest plan, business travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 test, avoid public transportation and crowded locations, and submit an itinerary of their activities during their stay.

They will not be subject to 14 days' quarantine in their hotels.

Earlier this month, the Yomiuri had reported that Japan was planning to remove a ban next month on overseas travel to 11 other countries and regions, including Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Such short-term business travellers are allowed for a month's stay and can travel back and forth. They also are not subject to 14 days' quarantine in their hotels.

Singapore and Japan have launched a "residence track" for business executives and professionals who are work pass holders, in addition to an earlier reciprocal green lane catering mainly to short-term business travellers.

The "residence track" was to be done with the necessary public health safeguards in place, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sept 25.

Japan is also looking at a plan to allow Japanese who go abroad for business trips to be conditionally exempt from having to serve the 14-day quarantine upon their return, starting next month.

REUTERS