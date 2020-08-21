Japan to ease Covid-19 entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas: Media

A woman walks with her luggage at the Narita International Airport, on Aug 19, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan plans to ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders including permanent residents and exchange students on condition that they undergo testing for the coronavirus and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that now applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday (Aug 21).

 

