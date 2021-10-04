Japan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight

TOKYO • Japan will compile a large extra budget immediately after a looming general election to ease the economic blow of the pandemic and boost long-term growth in key areas, a ruling party heavyweight said yesterday.

"What must be tackled at first is vaccinations. This is the strongest of coronavirus measures," Mr Akira Amari, newly appointed secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said on public broadcaster NHK's political debate programme.

Japan should boost its vaccination rate from the current 60 per cent to around 70 per cent to 80 per cent, levels seen as easing anxiety among the public, he said.

"We have responded with various measures by tapping emergency budget reserves. Now that the reserves are drying up, we will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately after the election," Mr Amari said.

Given dire public finances, Japan's incoming prime minister, Mr Fumio Kishida, may have little choice but to sell more government bonds to fund a pandemic-relief package worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Mr Amari, a former economy minister seen as a key ally of Japan's longest-serving premier, Mr Shinzo Abe, said the supplementary budget would focus on the environment, digital landscape and infrastructure.

He said Tokyo may consider extending job subsidies, while Mr Keiichi Ishii, his counterpart at the LDP's small coalition partner Komeito, called for cash payments of 100,000 yen (S$1,200) to everyone up to 18 years old, or roughly 20 million people.

Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister who won the LDP's leadership race last week, is expected to be elected prime minister by Parliament today, replacing Mr Yoshihide Suga, by virtue of the party's majority in the Lower House. He is likely to name his Cabinet later in the day.

Mr Kishida will lead the LDP in a general election that must be held by Nov 28.

Finance Minister Taro Aso's brother-in-law Shunichi Suzuki is set to replace Mr Aso, while Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will keep his post, media reported.

Mr Hirokazu Matsuno, an education minister in Mr Abe's Cabinet, is set to become chief Cabinet secretary, a core position and the top government spokesman.

Mr Kishida will retain Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi - younger brother of Mr Abe - and name Education Minister and Abe ally Koichi Hagiuda as trade and industry minister.

Finance ministry bureaucrat-turned lawmaker Takayuki Kobayashi is likely to assume the new post of minister dealing with economic security policy, with an eye on assertive China, NHK said.

Former deputy trade minister Daishiro Yamagiwa will likely become economy minister.

Ms Seiko Noda, who ran against Mr Kishida, is likely to get a ministerial post along with some other female lawmakers, in line with Mr Kishida's aim of having women make up 30 per cent or more of his Cabinet.

REUTERS