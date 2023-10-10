Japan to chair G-7 finance ministers meeting at IMF conference on Oct 12

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the G-7 meeting will also include round-table talks with African nations. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO – Japan will chair a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced nations on Oct 12 to discuss the war in Ukraine and the world economy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The G-7 meeting will be part of a broader Group of 20 gathering, Mr Suzuki told reporters, that will be held on the sidelines of the annual International Monetary Fund conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda will also attend, he added.

“At the G-7 financial leaders’ meeting that Japan chairs, we want to focus on issues such as support for Ukraine as well as global financial institutions, so that these debates will bear fruit,” Mr Suzuki said.

The G-7 meeting will also include round-table talks with African nations to facilitate flows of private sector funds to the continent, Mr Suzuki said. REUTERS

