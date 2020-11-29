Japan to approve plans for Aegis-equipped ships as missile interceptors

TOKYO • Japan's Cabinet is set to approve as early as next month plans to build two new Aegis-equipped ships as missile interceptors after scuttling a proposal to place the defence system ashore, Kyodo News reported.

If the plan is approved as early as mid-December, spending can be set aside for the sea-based missile interceptor platform in the fiscal 2021 budget to be drafted by year-end, Kyodo said yesterday, citing government sources it did not identify. The estimated cost for the Aegis-equipped destroyers would be more than US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion), it reported.

Japan sees the batteries as one level of protection from the growing missile threats of China and North Korea - with the latter having test-fired rockets over Japanese territory. In June, then Defence Minister Taro Kono announced that the deployment of Lockheed Martin's Aegis Ashore missile defence system, with an estimated price tag of US$5 billion would be cancelled due to cost and safety concerns.

Mr Kono's replacement, Mr Nobuo Kishi, said last month the government was considering a plan to install the components of the system on a mobile platform at sea. He also discussed options for the missile interceptor system that month with then US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.

There were plans earlier to deploy two onshore batteries in the prefectures of Yamaguchi and Akita, at either end of Japan's main island of Honshu, which drew protests from local residents.

Since last year, North Korea has tested short-range ballistic missiles able to deliver a nuclear warhead to anywhere in South Korea and avoid US interceptors. North Korea launched two missiles over Hokkaido to the north in 2017. The country considers Japan its mortal enemy and has hundreds of missiles that potentially can strike all parts of the country.

Japan's current missile-defence system relies on upper-tier interception by Aegis-equipped destroyers and lower-altitude missiles being shot down by Patriot PAC-3 interceptors.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has also proposed considering missile systems that would allow the country to pre-emptively hit enemy rockets before they leave the launch pad, seeing this as a defensive move.

BLOOMBERG