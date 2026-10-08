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Japan tells China to show ‘respect’ in addressing PM

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China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun referred to Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi by only her name at a news conference in September.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun referred to Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi (centre) by only her name at a news conference in September.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

  • Japan told China to show “appropriate respect” after a spokesman called Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by name only, without her title.
  • The row adds to already tense ties, after Takaichi suggested Japan might act if Taiwan were attacked.
  • Japan says it is still seeking stable ties, and lawmakers have visited China to ease the diplomatic strain.

AI generated

TOKYO – Japan has told Beijing to “show appropriate respect” after a Chinese spokesman addressed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by only her name, with no title.

Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura said on Oct 7 that Tokyo had relayed its concerns to Beijing after its Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun referred to the Japanese leader only as “Sanae Takaichi” at a news conference in September.

Historically tense ties between Japan and China have soured further recently, after Takaichi suggested in 2025 that Tokyo may intervene in an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Guo had been discussing Japanese talks on possessing nuclear weapons and nuclear submarines at the news conference on Sept 30.

Kitamura did not comment directly on his Chinese counterpart’s remarks, but told a regular news briefing: “Even when there are differences in our positions, I believe that, as a matter of international protocol, it is only natural to show appropriate respect to the leader of another country.”

“We are conveying this stance to China as well, in an appropriate manner,” he said.

Japanese lawmakers have visited China in recent weeks in an attempt to cool diplomatic tensions.

Takaichi called Beijing an “important neighbour” in a recent policy address and pledged to build a stable relationship between the rival nations. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.