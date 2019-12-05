Japan, South Korea to discuss export controls on Dec 16: Japan Trade Minister Kajiyama

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan and South Korea will hold senior-level talks on Dec 16 to discuss Tokyo's export restrictions, Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Thursday (Dec 5).

Speaking to reporters, Mr Kajiyama repeated Tokyo's stance that Japan could address the issue of its export controls once South Korea takes appropriate action on its own management of export controls.

Japan in July put export curbs on materials used to make semiconductors, threatening the global supply chain of chips, a pillar of the South Korean economy.