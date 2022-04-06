Japan showcases its support as 20 refugees are flown in

TOKYO • The Japanese government flew 20 Ukrainian refugees into Tokyo yesterday in a high-profile show of support for international efforts to help Ukraine, an unusually warm welcome from a country that has long been reluctant to accept foreigners.

The 20, ranging in age from six to 66, are not the first Ukrainians to arrive since Russia invaded their country on Feb 24, but they were the first to come on a special government plane on a trip arranged by Japan's foreign minister.

"The government of Japan is committed to provide the maximum support to these 20 Ukrainians to help them live with a sense of peace in Japan," Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in Poland shortly before he and the refugees set off for Japan on separate flights.

The 20 join about 400 other Ukrainian refugees already in Japan.

Officials have not said if Japan will lay on more such flights.

Ethnically homogeneous Japan has long been wary of migrants despite an ageing population and labour shortage but opinion polls show nearly 90 per cent of people support taking in Ukrainian refugees and aid groups say the government has moved with unprecedented speed to help.

Cities have offered accommodation, companies have promised jobs and financial help, and some citizens have offered rooms in their homes.

In 2020, Japan recognised only 47 refugees and admitted another 44 for humanitarian reasons - less than 1 per cent of total applicants.

Staunch United States ally Japan has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and applied various sanctions, though it has not given up stakes in Russian gas projects.

The fact that the aggressor is Russia, with which Japan has a long-standing dispute over remote islands, means the issue resonates both with the public and politicians in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's conservative party, said analysts and refugee advocates.

REUTERS