Japan set to declare fresh state of emergency in Tokyo

Japan is set to declare a fresh Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, domestic media said yesterday, citing sources, as the capital saw 920 new cases in the highest one-day tally since May 13.

The decision, which will most likely take effect from next Monday and last until Aug 22, will place Tokyo under emergency measures through the Olympic Games that are to run from July 23 to Aug 8.

This comes amid a spike in cases - new infections in Tokyo rose 26 per cent to 4,422 over the seven days from last Thursday to yesterday - as the national vaccination drive hits a bump.

The state of emergency will be the fourth to be declared in Tokyo, and will replace the loose Covid-19 curbs under a so-called "quasi-emergency" that was set to expire on Sunday.

Details are due to be firmed up in Cabinet meetings today.

Tokyo and its neighbouring areas of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which are collectively home to more than 35 million people, are currently under "quasi-emergency" measures.

One main change will be a ban on dine-in alcohol service, compared with the current 7pm curfew under the quasi-emergency.

Full compliance may be a challenge, however, as the penalty is a potential fine of 300,000 yen (S$3,650) - a slap on the wrist, against the windfall that comes from quenching the thirst of a public whose patience has worn thin.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency or quasi-emergency for all but four weeks this year.

Voters were clear in their rebuke of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on Sunday, when it failed to win a clear majority.

With an emergency declaration, the Olympics are now likely to be held behind closed doors.

Japan's vaccination drive - which recently hit the much-vaunted target of one million doses a day - has stalled amid logistical chaos.

The central government stopped taking new applications for workplace and university inoculation drives as demand vastly exceeded supply. Local governments - including those in the cities of Chiba, Osaka, Kobe and Sendai - said they would suspend new reservations owing to a dire shortage of doses.

The cities saw a significant drop in supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine they expected to get, and opted to prioritise second shots.

The Health Ministry said it could supply only 12.4 million doses between July 19 and 31, about one-third of what the municipalities requested.

The logjam seems to stem from the central government's vaccination record system (VRS), which is used to assign new batches of vaccine doses to municipalities that are running short.

The reliance on pen-and-paper record-keeping meant that many municipalities failed to record in real time the daily doses administered. This caused the central government to assume that the municipalities were holding on to a larger supply of doses, with the outdated information leading to chaos in supply distribution.

While Japan has approved AstraZeneca vaccines, these are not used domestically, owing to reports of rare cases of blood clots abroad, and are used in its vaccine diplomacy campaign, with donations to Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Pacific Islands.

While Moderna is supposed to have provided 40 million doses by last month, this was reduced to 13.7 million amid an agreement with the company to redirect supply elsewhere. Japan also expects to have to cut shipments of Pfizer shots to municipalities by about 40 per cent from next month.

Japan has administered 52.6 million doses as at Tuesday, according to the VRS records, with 31.6 million people, or 25 per cent of the population, having received at least their first dose.