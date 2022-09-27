Japan set for Abe's final send-off at state funeral

TOKYO - About 4,300 guests are expected to attend a state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, 81 days after he was assassinated during a campaign rally in the western city of Nara.

Among them are about 700 foreign guests, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Abe had attended the lying-in-state of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and former president S R Nathan.

The state funeral, which will cost 1.66 billion yen (S$16.5 million), is only the second to be held in post-war Japan after one for former premier Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

While Mr Abe has been cremated, his ashes will be brought to the state funeral, which will begin at 2pm (1pm Singapore time) in the Nippon Budokan arena.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will open the proceedings, and this will be followed by the national anthem and a minute of silence.

Five people will offer eulogies, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga in his capacity as a close friend of Mr Abe's.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will not attend the service, in line with tradition. Instead, their chamberlains will pay respects on their behalf.

All attendees must wear a mask.

Wreath-laying stands will be set up at Kudanzaka Park just outside the arena for the public to pay their final respects from 10am to 4pm.

Security is expected to be watertight to avoid the blunders that led to Mr Abe's assassination.

In contrast to the outpouring of shock and grief in the wake of his killing, the state funeral has become highly controversial in Japan.

A man set himself on fire last week in protest against the funeral, while midsize protests have broken out.

At least six in 10 Japanese are opposed to the state funeral, polls have shown.

This has led the government to declare that it does not force anyone to mourn Mr Abe.

"State funerals" are a relic of Japan's pre-war imperial history, leading some to argue that the event is unconstitutional.

That Mr Kishida went ahead with the event without any parliamentary debate, citing Mr Abe's record tenure as prime minister for eight years and eight months, has also been controversial.

Mr Yoshida's state funeral had taken place with the consent of the opposition; former prime minister Eisaku Sato - Japan's only premier to have received the Nobel Peace Prize - was not accorded the honour of a state funeral.

And while Mr Abe was a respected statesman globally, he was a controversial leader at home with his fair share of scandals.

He and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have been tied to the Unification Church, which has been branded a shady outfit amid relentless media coverage over its alleged coercive tactics.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42 - who has admitted to shooting Mr Abe over his alleged links to the church - is undergoing psychiatric evaluation until November. If found guilty of murder, he may face the death penalty.

A number of politicians, including former Cabinet minister Seiichiro Murakami of the LDP who last week branded Mr Abe a "traitor", will skip the funeral.

While Japan planned to receive 6,000 guests, the number of attendees expected on Tuesday will be substantially lower.

Some 218 countries, regions and international organisations will be represented. Among the top leaders in attendance will be Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Most countries are dispatching representatives at the ministerial or ambassadorial level.