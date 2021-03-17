Japan sees rise in cases linked to daytime karaoke

TOKYO • A rash of coronavirus clusters linked to daytime karaoke sessions by the elderly, including several linked to 93 cases in one prefecture, prompted a stern warning and calls for caution from the Japanese authorities.

The recent clusters, which are spread across the country, come as the Tokyo metropolitan area is nearing the planned end of a state of emergency aimed at curbing the latest wave, and ahead of the Olympics in just over four months.

At least 215 people have tested positive in cases linked to daytime karaoke sessions, a pursuit especially popular with the retired and the elderly, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday.

Ninety-three were in Saga prefecture, with ages ranging from the 50s to the 80s, but clusters were also found in Saitama and Chiba prefectures, still under a state of emergency set to end on March 21. Many karaoke establishments feature small rooms lined with sofas in which groups can sing, eat and talk in privacy for hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, 72, yesterday got his first dose of vaccine, in preparation for a meeting with US President Joe Biden next month, becoming the country's first government official to be publicly inoculated.

Some 80 to 90 officials will be vaccinated before heading to the United States early next month.

Japan began its Covid-19 inoculation drive last month, with imported doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Mr Suga has pledged to have enough doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the Tokyo Olympics start on July 23. Supplies have been trickling in from Pfizer factories in Europe, but are expected to accelerate in the coming months.

REUTERS