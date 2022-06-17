Japan seeing few visitors one week after cautious border reopening

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - After more than two years, one of the world's most popular travel destinations reopened for tourists. Yet few, if any, came.

No exhausted-yet-exuberant travellers following a flag-carrying tour guide were spotted at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport on June 10, when Japan officially reopened its borders and doubled the daily entry limit to 20,000 visitors.

The Japanese National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said it does not have any data on tour groups in the week since, and some tour operators have yet to begin their visits.

Last month, Japan's government unveiled, with limited fanfare, an initiative to start letting in visitors and their spending money.

The associated restrictions - including mandatory mask-wearing, temperature checks and limited free movement - as well as relatively short notice, appear to be making it difficult to plan for and attract visitors.

"Even right through June 10, we weren't sure if there would be a last-minute change," said Mr Andy Eastham, a spokesman at Wendy Wu Tours, which says it is the largest operator for tourists from Britain, Australia and New Zealand to Japan.

"So from a commercial and product perspective, we couldn't do anything until we knew for sure that Japan was open again."

Before the pandemic, Japan was at the peak of a tourism boom, with inbound visitors reaching a record in 2019. Now, the island nation is one of the last remaining rich economies with strict border controls, while airlines, hotels and retailers are all eager to regain the business they lost.

The small trickle of foreigners allowed into Japan last year spent 120 billion yen (S$1.2 billion). In 2019, they spent 4.8 trillion yen, or forty times more, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

Even so, the government is cautious ahead of July 10 upper-house elections, with Covid-19 border controls still popular with voters. The island nation released its re-opening guidelines on June 7, just three days before the announced re-opening date.

That did not give Wendy Wu Tours and other travel agencies much time to prepare marketing campaigns to begin attracting visitors.

Japan soft-launched its re-opening on May 24, when it invited tour operators and officials from abroad to participate in trial trips around the country.

Visitors were ushered by Japanese tour staff from one location to the next, with the local guides monitoring their movements and often reminding them to wear masks.