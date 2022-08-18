Japan security adviser holds talks with China's top diplomat: Report

The two leaders agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday (Aug 18).

The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government.

Akiba also reiterated Japan’s position regarding Taiwan, saying that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is essential, according to Jiji.

Geographical tensions concerning Taiwan have flared in recent weeks, following a high-level visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, conducted military drills around the island following the visit.

More On This Topic
Tokyo remains open to dialogue with China: Japan foreign minister
US and Japan pursue commercial diplomacy to counter China, envoy to Tokyo says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top