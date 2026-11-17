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TOKYO - Japan said on Nov 17 it scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace, and lodged a “very stern protest” with Moscow.

The aircraft entered Japan’s airspace close to Okinoshima, in the south-western area of Fukuoka, shortly after 4am local time (3am Singapore time) on Nov 17.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets to warn the planes, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

“The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a grave infringement of our country’s sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable,” Kihara said.

“We lodged a very stern protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent any recurrence.”

Relations with Moscow have soured in recent weeks following the arrest of a Japanese journalist on spying allegations and the seizure of Japan Tobacco’s Russian assets. AFP