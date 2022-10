TOKYO – An item in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s 29.1 trillion yen (S$278 billion) economic package to beat inflation, unveiled on Oct 28, promised payouts of up to 100,000 yen for new mothers.

“Amid a crisis situation of declining births, we will support child-rearing households with a suite of measures, including counselling from pregnancy to child-rearing, as well as economic support amounting to 100,000 yen,” Mr Kishida said.