Japan, S. Korea find 'common ground' to continue trade talks

TOKYO • The first meeting between senior Japanese and South Korean trade officials since Japan imposed controls on exports of high-technology materials to South Korea ended hours later than scheduled yesterday, with the two sides saying they had reached "common ground" and agreeing to talk again.

Testy relations between the two US allies sank to a new low in July after Japan imposed curbs on exports to South Korea of three materials used to make semiconductors, threatening a pillar of its economy and the global supply chain of chips.

Japan cited its concern about insufficient South Korean controls on the materials for the move in July, although the curbs came as relations soured over a dispute over Japan's wartime actions.

Mr Yoichi Iida, director-general at the Japanese Trade Ministry's trade control department, and his South Korean counterpart Lee Ho-hyeon, met in Tokyo for the first senior-level bilateral talks in 31/2 years.

The two made no comment as they shook hands, but the talks ran more than three hours over schedule and Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said there was progress, adding that the next dialogue would be held in Seoul in the near future.

"These policy talks were the first ones for 31/2 years, and we verified each other's position," Mr Kajiyama told reporters in brief, late-night remarks after the talks broke up. "We'll make a judgment after building on this."

The ministry later said in a statement that the 10 hours of talks had been broad and the two shared the opinion that, given the current international security situation, promoting "effective" export controls was essential.

South Korea's Trade Ministry said they had reached "common ground" that the two nations needed to pursue effective management of export systems, and that they would continue talking to resolve outstanding issues.

"We explained that it is necessary to return to the situation before July 1 at the soonest possible, and that will be a crucial step to stronger cooperation between the two countries going forward," Mr Lee told a news briefing.

"There were differences in perceptions to some extent, but overall I can tell you that there was enhanced understanding."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to hold separate talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and also Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to China next week.

The mood after yesterday's lengthy talks contrasted with the frosty meeting in July, when Japanese officials briefed their South Korean counterparts on their decision. It was held in a small room with no refreshments, which was criticised by South Korea as lacking courtesy.

