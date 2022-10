AIZUWAKAMATSU, Fukushima - After a 20-year stint in Tokyo as an IT engineer, Mr Ryosuke Shimakage returned to his home town in the city of Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima prefecture to inherit his family’s 90-year-old farm.

Marrying his love for technology with agriculture, Mr Shimakage 3D-prints his own equipment such as hooks and uses a drone to spray organic fertiliser on rice crops. He has even built his own temperature sensor for a storage facility on the 4ha farm.